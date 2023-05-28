NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: New Parliament dedicated to the country...Opposition's 'Boycott' campaign!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the new Parliament House of the country today. An all-religion prayer was organized at the inauguration of the new parliament building. So there PM Modi bowed down to Sengol and then Sengol was installed in the Lok Sabha.

