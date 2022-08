Babar Azam practice session in Dubai, coach praises his form

Pakistan cricket team is practicing in Dubai. The batting coach Mohd. Yousuf talked about the form of Babar Azam.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Pakistan cricket team is practicing in Dubai. The batting coach Mohd. Yousuf talked about the form of Babar Azam.