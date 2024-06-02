हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2754304
News
Videos
videoDetails
Badhir: Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on exit poll
Sonam
|
Updated:
Jun 02, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Badhir News: Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon.
All Videos
14:05
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
03:02
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
06:47
'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll
12:55
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi amid Exit Poll
13:18
Congress To Hold Meeting Today After Exit Poll
Trending Videos
14:5
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
3:2
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
6:47
'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll
12:55
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi amid Exit Poll
13:18
Congress To Hold Meeting Today After Exit Poll
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies