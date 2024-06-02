Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2754304
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir: Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on exit poll

Sonam|Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Badhir News: Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon.

All Videos

Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
Play Icon14:05
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
Play Icon03:02
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll
Play Icon06:47
'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi amid Exit Poll
Play Icon12:55
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi amid Exit Poll
Congress To Hold Meeting Today After Exit Poll
Play Icon13:18
Congress To Hold Meeting Today After Exit Poll

Trending Videos

Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
play icon14:5
Watch the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections with AI anchor on Zee News
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
play icon3:2
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat before Surrendering
'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll
play icon6:47
'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi amid Exit Poll
play icon12:55
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi amid Exit Poll
Congress To Hold Meeting Today After Exit Poll
play icon13:18
Congress To Hold Meeting Today After Exit Poll