Badhir News: Loss of crores due to floods in Himachal Pradesh, 80 people died

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Badhir News: Flood rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused loss of crores, houses, vehicles, hotels and shops were washed away in the river and 80 people lost their lives.
