Bangladesh Connection busted in Delhi Drugs Racket

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

Drugs Syndicate in Delhi: Amid preparations for elections in Delhi, an anti-narcotics squad has busted a big drug network. The police, which is on high alert ahead of Republic Day and Delhi Assembly elections, has recovered drugs worth Rs 8 crore from a Bangladeshi immigrant and his relative. In this drug smuggling case, the police has also sent a notice to AAP MLA from Rithala, Mahendra Goyal, for questioning.