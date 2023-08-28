trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654526
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will attend Delhi’s G20 Summit on Sep 9-10: Deputy Envoy Andalib Elias

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner, Andalib Elias on August 27 shared that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend Delhi’s G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. He also mentioned that there will also be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina.
