Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2831112https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/bangladeshi-students-at-amu-accused-of-offensive-remarks-against-hindu-women-2831112.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bangladeshi Students at AMU Accused of Offensive Remarks Against Hindu Women

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) finds itself embroiled in controversy after three Bangladeshi students allegedly supported Bangladesh’s Yunus government and made offensive comments against Hindu women on social media. Their post, seen as disrespecting India’s dignity, has led many AMU students to file complaints with the university’s proctor. The demand to send the accused students back to Bangladesh has gained momentum, sparking outrage on campus.

All Videos

Rajneeti: Bangladesh Training Rohingyas to Attack Hindus
Play Icon52:48
Rajneeti: Bangladesh Training Rohingyas to Attack Hindus
Baat Pate Ki: Mitali Express Returns to India After 5 Months in Bangladesh
Play Icon42:08
Baat Pate Ki: Mitali Express Returns to India After 5 Months in Bangladesh
Taal Thok Ke: Illegal Encroachment Row -- Why is Sambhal MP Barq Protesting?
Play Icon45:51
Taal Thok Ke: Illegal Encroachment Row -- Why is Sambhal MP Barq Protesting?
Gwalior Zoo makes special arrangements to protect animals from cold
Play Icon03:22
Gwalior Zoo makes special arrangements to protect animals from cold
Watch Top 50 News of the day
Play Icon05:46
Watch Top 50 News of the day

Trending Videos

Rajneeti: Bangladesh Training Rohingyas to Attack Hindus
play icon52:48
Rajneeti: Bangladesh Training Rohingyas to Attack Hindus
Baat Pate Ki: Mitali Express Returns to India After 5 Months in Bangladesh
play icon42:8
Baat Pate Ki: Mitali Express Returns to India After 5 Months in Bangladesh
Taal Thok Ke: Illegal Encroachment Row -- Why is Sambhal MP Barq Protesting?
play icon45:51
Taal Thok Ke: Illegal Encroachment Row -- Why is Sambhal MP Barq Protesting?
Gwalior Zoo makes special arrangements to protect animals from cold
play icon3:22
Gwalior Zoo makes special arrangements to protect animals from cold
Watch Top 50 News of the day
play icon5:46
Watch Top 50 News of the day
NEWS ON ONE CLICK