Bangladeshi Students at AMU Accused of Offensive Remarks Against Hindu Women
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) finds itself embroiled in controversy after three Bangladeshi students allegedly supported Bangladesh’s Yunus government and made offensive comments against Hindu women on social media. Their post, seen as disrespecting India’s dignity, has led many AMU students to file complaints with the university’s proctor. The demand to send the accused students back to Bangladesh has gained momentum, sparking outrage on campus.