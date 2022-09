Banned for 5 Yrs under Anti-terror Law PFI's links to SIMI, JMB found

Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

The Centre on Wednesday declared PFI (Popular Front of India), its associates, affiliates and fronts as an unlawful association for a period of five years. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that some of PFI’s founding members are leaders of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and the outfit has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) — both of which are proscribed organisations.