हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Basic investigations for detecting heart-disease
Dr. Iqbal talks about how to detect heart-disease before it is too late.
|
Updated:
Sep 14, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
Dr. Iqbal talks about how to detect heart-disease before it is too late.
×
All Videos
10:33
Four accused arrested in Begusarai firing case
2:36
8 MLAs of Goa Congress join BJP
Dr. O.P. Sharma explains how hypertension can harm your heart.
5:9
Desh Superfast: Bihar police arrested two suspects
Jharkhand: Spurts of heavy rain waterlog MGM Medical College’s burn care unit
Trending Videos
10:33
Four accused arrested in Begusarai firing case
2:36
8 MLAs of Goa Congress join BJP
Dr. O.P. Sharma explains how hypertension can harm your heart.
5:9
Desh Superfast: Bihar police arrested two suspects
Jharkhand: Spurts of heavy rain waterlog MGM Medical College’s burn care unit