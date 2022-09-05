Batsman did not bat responsibly: Umar Gul on Pakistan's defeat against India

Former Pakistan player and current Afghanistan team bowling coach Umar Gul expressed his thoughts on India versus Pakistan clash and said that the Men in Green scored 20-25 runs less and batters did not bat responsibly, as a result, they faced five-wicket defeat against their arch-rival. Talking about the match between the arch-rivals, Umar Gul said, "Obviously you miss your leading and strike bowler but the way Naseem Shah gave a start with the ball. Got the breakthrough, given the kind of start. So, they definitely missed but I feel Pakistan scored 20-25 runs less. The batters did not bat responsibly as per the conditions. Some shot selections were not right. Had there been 20-25 runs more then things would have been different."

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

