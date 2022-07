Battlegrounds Mobile India suddenly vanishes from Apple and Google app stores

India’s version of PUBG Mobile, also known as Battlegrounds Mobile India has been removed by Apple and Google app stores. No official reason has been stated about why it got removed.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

