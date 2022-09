BCCI announced India's T20 World Cup Squad

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed the Asia Cup with injuries were predictably back as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

