Bengaluru Customs Stops Smuggling Attempt: Gold Pieces Hidden In Incense Burner Seized

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Bengaluru Air Customs achieved a significant interception as they thwarted a passenger attempting to smuggle crude gold cut pieces concealed within a decorative incense burner container. The seized gold cut pieces weigh a total of 279.5 grams, valued at Rs 17.23 lakhs, according to Customs officials.

