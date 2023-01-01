NewsVideos
Bengaluru police lathi-charge on new year's eve celebration to disperse the huge crowd

|Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Bengaluru police lathi-charged to disperse the huge crowd after it went out of control on MG road on January 01 Police had to intervene to disperse massive crowds that had gathered on MG road to celebrate the new year. Thousands were gathered on MG road and swelling crowds eventually blocked traffic the area became chaotic and then the Police lathi-charged to disperse the huge crowd which went out of control

