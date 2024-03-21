Advertisement
Bengaluru Viral Video: Woman Shares Alleged Groping Incident Near Her Home

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
A viral video from Bengaluru has surfaced, featuring a woman recounting an alleged groping incident. Stuti Singh shared her experience on social media, accompanied by footage of the incident. Singh claims the incident occurred on Tuesday night near her residence. The video has sparked discussions about women's safety in urban areas.

