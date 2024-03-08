NewsVideos
Bengaluru Water Crisis: First Signs Of Trouble As KRS Dam Dries Up

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Watch: The KRS dam in Mandya, a key water source for Bangalore, is running dry, causing a water shortage in the city. The situation underscores the importance of immediate water conservation efforts.

