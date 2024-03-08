NewsVideos
Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Ready To Reopen For visitors On March 9

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Watch: Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, affected by a minor explosion on March 1, is ready to welcome visitors again tomorrow, March 9, after necessary repairs and safety checks.

