BF.7 new highly infectious Omicron variant detected in India

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

With a declining trajectory of fresh COVID-19 cases, a new Omicron sub-variant, however, is posing a fresh threat in the country. According to some reports, the first case of BF.7 has been detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. This new Omicron variant is also considered to be highly infectious and has greater transmissibility