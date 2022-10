Bhagat Singh’s relative responds to Kejriwal’s comparison of martyr to Manish Sisodia

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh Dhath, close relative of Bhagat Singh, responded to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement on Bhagat Singh. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had compared Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to Bhagat Singh on October 17.