Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train Catches Fire

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
A battery box in the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire around Kurwai Kethora station in Madhya Pradesh, and fortunately, none was injured in the incident.
