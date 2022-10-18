Bhupesh Baghel calls Gopal Italia’s remark against PM Modi’s mother as ‘casteist’

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on October 17 condemned the AAP Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia’s remarks on PM Modi’s mother and termed it casteist. Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, “Gopal Italia made casteist remarks which Gujarat and the country will not tolerate. He commented about PM's mother. She is 100 years old and has nothing to do with politics. Congress condemns it. It will be BJP vs Congress in Gujarat.” “AAP is 'B' team of BJP. They go to Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand to defeat Congress. Whatever they say but that is their goal. AAP is not Aam Aadmi Party but ‘Khas Aadmi Party’,” he added.