Bhupesh Baghel hints toward issue in the Jharkhand government after EC sends its letter to the governor

Amid the reports coming forward about BJP buying MLAs, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 31 in Raipur, took a swipe at the BJP and said that the party is worried as they won’t be able to buy the Jharkhand MLAs as they are in Chhattisgarh. The CM also alleged of something in the plans as the Raj Bhawan is taking a long time to open EC's letter on Jharkhand CM. “Raj Bhawan is yet to open EC's letter which means something is being planned. Jharkhand MLAs have come here that's why they're (BJP) worried. If MLAs were let free in Jharkhand, then they (BJP) would have got chance to buy them and give them Rs 20 crore,” the CM said.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

