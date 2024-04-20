Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big accident in Chhindwara, bus full of soldiers fell into ditch!

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A major road accident has occurred in Betul, MP. A bus full of soldiers returning from election duty overturned on the way. Information has come to light that 21 soldiers were injured in this horrific accident.

All Videos

Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur
Play Icon00:57
Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur
Lawrence's taxi reached Salman Khan's house
Play Icon06:28
Lawrence's taxi reached Salman Khan's house
Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war
Play Icon01:44
Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon19:08
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
3 Injured In Alleged US Airstrike On Iran-Backed Militia PMF's Military Bases In Iraq
Play Icon00:35
3 Injured In Alleged US Airstrike On Iran-Backed Militia PMF's Military Bases In Iraq

Trending Videos

Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur
play icon0:57
Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur
Lawrence's taxi reached Salman Khan's house
play icon6:28
Lawrence's taxi reached Salman Khan's house
Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war
play icon1:44
Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon19:8
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
3 Injured In Alleged US Airstrike On Iran-Backed Militia PMF's Military Bases In Iraq
play icon0:35
3 Injured In Alleged US Airstrike On Iran-Backed Militia PMF's Military Bases In Iraq