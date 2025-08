videoDetails

Big accident in Saudi Arabia Amusement Park!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

There was a commotion in an amusement park in Saudi Arabia when a swing suddenly broke. As soon as the swing broke, the people riding it fell down. The incident took place in Green Mountain Park in Al Hada area of Taif. 23 people were injured in the accident. The condition of three is said to be critical.