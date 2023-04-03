NewsVideos
Big Action on illegal construction after Baleshwar Mahadev Temple Incident in Indore

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Breaking News: After a big accident on Ram Navami in Indore, today action is being taken on the illegal construction in the temple.

