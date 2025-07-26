Advertisement
Big announcement for Sanatanis! Fanatics are furious

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
A big initiative against religious conversion has come from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad today formally launched the Sanatan Helpline. The organization has claimed that this helpline has been started in view of the cases of illegal religious conversions that are constantly coming to light, so that the victims can contact directly. Recently, the proposal to open the Sanatan Helpline was passed in the Dharma Sansad organized by Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad.

