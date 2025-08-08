Advertisement
Big announcement of India alliance before Bihar election!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Big news from sources- The next big meeting of India alliance will be held in Bihar. Tejashwi requested this to all the leaders during the meeting.

