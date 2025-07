videoDetails

Big conspiracy failed in Muzaffarnagar: 10 arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

A big conspiracy failed in Muzaffarnagar. 10 accused arrested for spoiling the atmosphere. Conspiracy was being hatched in the name of 'Bhaichara' group. Videos of Pakistan were being shared. Nawab Rana, Ayub and Salim arrested. FIR under serious sections of UAPA and IT Act