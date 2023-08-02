videoDetails

Big disclosure on the Waiting Period Scam of Car Showrooms

| Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Know black earning business model of car showroom owners. In which Showrooms are filling their pockets with bribe money through cars with waiting period. You would know that there is often waiting on cars that are in high demand. Even after booking, you get the delivery of the car after many months. But if we tell you that you can get a car waiting for one year in a day, then you will say that this is not possible. But believe me, it is happening. Zee News's Under Cover Reporting has recorded this scam running in different showrooms of Maruti and Hyundai cars in different cities in secret cameras. In which the Showrooms themselves are saying that take the car with one year's waiting in one day.