Big news about LPG cylinder!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 02:14 PM IST

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a reduction in the prices of LPG cylinders from August 1. The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 33.50. The new rates have come into effect from today, which has brought relief to hotel, restaurant and small business consumers. At the same time, no change has been made in the prices of domestic gas cylinders and a 14.2 kg cylinder is still available in Delhi for Rs 853.