NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big news from sources on the inauguration of the new Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Inauguration of the new Parliament House Sources told that the Congress party may boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament House. So TMC, AAP, CPI can also boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
42:22
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
0:25
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
2:26
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
DNA: Countdown begins for Rs 2000 notes
11:13
DNA: Countdown begins for Rs 2000 notes
Baat Pate Ki: A 'Kashmiri' told Pakistan its status very well!
41:33
Baat Pate Ki: A 'Kashmiri' told Pakistan its status very well!

Trending Videos

42:22
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
0:25
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
2:26
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
11:13
DNA: Countdown begins for Rs 2000 notes
41:33
Baat Pate Ki: A 'Kashmiri' told Pakistan its status very well!
Breaking News,new Parliament building,New Parliament,new parliament building india,new parliament building update,new parliament india,new parliament building delhi,new parliament building india update,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building cost,pm modi visits new parliament building,new parliament building india design,new parliament of india,modi new parliament,modi new parliament building,new parliament building built by india,