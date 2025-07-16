Advertisement
Big Revelation in Patna Lawyer Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
The most explosive revelation has been made so far in the Patna lawyer murder case of Bihar. The lawyer was murdered by the daughter's lover. 8 people have been arrested in this murder case.

Watch Top News of the day
Watch Top News of the day
Sambhal temple 'water anointing' after about 46 years
Sambhal temple 'water anointing' after about 46 years
TOP 10 News
TOP 10 News
Watch Video of Ruckus during Kawad Yatra in Haridwar
Watch Video of Ruckus during Kawad Yatra in Haridwar
Bageshwar Baba issues statement on Chhangur Baba
Bageshwar Baba issues statement on Chhangur Baba

