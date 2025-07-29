Advertisement
Big Revelation on Operation Mahadev!

Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
The army has killed the terrorists of the Pahalgam attack in an operation in Lidwas area of ​​Srinagar. Jammu Kashmir Police and Army carried out this major operation in a joint operation. The team of security forces was conducting a search operation in the forests here on Monday, where three terrorists of TRF were surrounded. This area is the outskirts of Srinagar, where an encounter took place with the terrorists in the forests and all were killed.

