videoDetails

Big revelation on stampede at New Delhi station

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

18 people including 4 children have died in a stampede among devotees going to Maha Kumbh at New Delhi Railway Station. Now, a big revelation has come to light in this stampede. Information has come to light that the platform of trains going to Maha Kumbh was changed at the last moment.