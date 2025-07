videoDetails

Big Update! 20 Children fall ill after eating Golgappas

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

Eating golgappas in Borpa village of Magorra police station area of Mathura district proved costly for the people. About two dozen villagers suddenly fell ill after eating golgappas. This created panic in the entire village. Most of the people who fell ill are children. The condition of many of these children is said to be critical.