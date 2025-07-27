Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2937685https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/big-update-on-bihar-elections-2937685.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big Update on Bihar Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Tej Pratap Yadav will contest as an independent candidate from Mahua assembly seat in Bihar...said Team Tej Pratap Yadav will contest the election.

All Videos

Raj Thackeray visits Matoshree
Play Icon04:54
Raj Thackeray visits Matoshree
Stamped at Mansa Devi Temples Leaves 6 Dead in Haridwar
Play Icon01:50
Stamped at Mansa Devi Temples Leaves 6 Dead in Haridwar
Ram Ji Lal Suman Controversy
Play Icon03:27
Ram Ji Lal Suman Controversy
Yashweer Maharaj on Kawad Yatra
Play Icon02:32
Yashweer Maharaj on Kawad Yatra
Gorakhpur Temple Wrestling Competition
Play Icon03:28
Gorakhpur Temple Wrestling Competition

Trending Videos

Raj Thackeray visits Matoshree
play icon4:54
Raj Thackeray visits Matoshree
Stamped at Mansa Devi Temples Leaves 6 Dead in Haridwar
play icon1:50
Stamped at Mansa Devi Temples Leaves 6 Dead in Haridwar
Ram Ji Lal Suman Controversy
play icon3:27
Ram Ji Lal Suman Controversy
Yashweer Maharaj on Kawad Yatra
play icon2:32
Yashweer Maharaj on Kawad Yatra
Gorakhpur Temple Wrestling Competition
play icon3:28
Gorakhpur Temple Wrestling Competition
NEWS ON ONE CLICK