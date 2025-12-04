Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2991868https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/bigg-boss-19-finale-top-5-locked-who-will-win-the-trophy-2991868.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Top 5 Locked Who will win the trophy?

Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19 has entered its finale week with intense drama, a surprise mid-week eviction and the Top 5 finalists locked in. With Gaurav Khanna already safe and Malti Chahar reportedly eliminated, the remaining contestants—Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik—now depend on public votes to reach the grand finale. The showdown is set for December 7, 2025, promising major twists and high-voltage entertainment.

All Videos

Sanchar Saathi App Now Mandatory on All New Smartphones Govt’s Big Move to Stop Mobile Frauds
Play Icon02:17
Sanchar Saathi App Now Mandatory on All New Smartphones Govt’s Big Move to Stop Mobile Frauds
Ethanol Is the Most Impactful Clean Energy Pathway For Sustainable Mobility, Says Toyota's Vikram Gulati #Ethanol #sustainableenergy #zeenews #toyota
Play Icon18:11
 Ethanol Is the Most Impactful Clean Energy Pathway For Sustainable Mobility, Says Toyota's Vikram Gulati #Ethanol #sustainableenergy #zeenews #toyota
A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
Play Icon00:38
A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
Play Icon00:00
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.
Play Icon00:34
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.

Trending Videos

Sanchar Saathi App Now Mandatory on All New Smartphones Govt’s Big Move to Stop Mobile Frauds
play icon2:17
Sanchar Saathi App Now Mandatory on All New Smartphones Govt’s Big Move to Stop Mobile Frauds
Ethanol Is the Most Impactful Clean Energy Pathway For Sustainable Mobility, Says Toyota's Vikram Gulati #Ethanol #sustainableenergy #zeenews #toyota
play icon18:11
Ethanol Is the Most Impactful Clean Energy Pathway For Sustainable Mobility, Says Toyota's Vikram Gulati #Ethanol #sustainableenergy #zeenews #toyota
A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
play icon0:38
A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
play icon0:0
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.
play icon0:34
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.