Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Top 5 Locked Who will win the trophy?

Bigg Boss 19 has entered its finale week with intense drama, a surprise mid-week eviction and the Top 5 finalists locked in. With Gaurav Khanna already safe and Malti Chahar reportedly eliminated, the remaining contestants—Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik—now depend on public votes to reach the grand finale. The showdown is set for December 7, 2025, promising major twists and high-voltage entertainment.