trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649382
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
YouTuber Elvish Yadav has lifted the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 trophy by emerging as the winner of the season, beating Abhishek Malhan.

All Videos

Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
play icon5:20
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
play icon4:55
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
play icon2:16
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
play icon2:45
 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
play icon3:48
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort

Trending Videos

Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
play icon5:20
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
play icon4:55
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
play icon2:16
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
play icon2:45
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
play icon3:48
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort