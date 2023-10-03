trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670210
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Caste-Based Census: Does BJP have any idea about backward community, questions Nitish Kumar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Shortly after releasing the caste survey data, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on October 02 said that the survey report will be publically put forward to everybody on October 03. He also alleged that the BJP has done nothing for the backward community. He also questioned their knowledge about the backward community.
Follow Us

All Videos

CM Nitish Kumar will hold an important meeting with 9 parties
play icon9:27
CM Nitish Kumar will hold an important meeting with 9 parties
India to spy on Chinese activities amid Border Dispute
play icon2:53
India to spy on Chinese activities amid Border Dispute
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to hold meeting with 9 parties over Caste Census Report
play icon3:35
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to hold meeting with 9 parties over Caste Census Report
Vande Bharat train was averted on the Bhilwara railway track
play icon5:16
 Vande Bharat train was averted on the Bhilwara railway track
Top News Today: 100 big news today
play icon10:17
Top News Today: 100 big news today

Trending Videos

CM Nitish Kumar will hold an important meeting with 9 parties
play icon9:27
CM Nitish Kumar will hold an important meeting with 9 parties
India to spy on Chinese activities amid Border Dispute
play icon2:53
India to spy on Chinese activities amid Border Dispute
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to hold meeting with 9 parties over Caste Census Report
play icon3:35
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to hold meeting with 9 parties over Caste Census Report
Vande Bharat train was averted on the Bhilwara railway track
play icon5:16
Vande Bharat train was averted on the Bhilwara railway track
Top News Today: 100 big news today
play icon10:17
Top News Today: 100 big news today