Bihar Condon remark: Riya Kumari backs sanitary pad question

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Backing her question on sanitary pads, Riya Kumari, the girl who got a controversial answer from IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra on her question, said that there was nothing wrong with her question. Riya further said that her question on the sanitary pads was related to every girl and not just her.