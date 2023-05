videoDetails

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks after Patna HC puts a stay on Caste-based census

| Updated: May 04, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks after Patna HC puts a stay on Caste-based census, says, "Caste-based census is for welfare of the people, we want to eradicate poverty, backwardness. One thing is clear, it is bound to happen"