Bihar Floor Test: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Addresses State Assembly Ahead Of Government Floor Test

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to the State Assembly, emphasizing the government's commitment to serving every section and society. He highlights the comprehensive efforts undertaken, addressing the diverse needs of the population. As the Floor Test approaches, Kumar underscores the inclusive initiatives implemented during his tenure.

