Bihar Floor Test: Deputy CM and BJP Leader Vijay Sinha Vows to Make State Free of Crime and Corruption

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
During the Bihar floor test, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Sinha asserted a commitment to transforming Bihar into a region free of crime and corruption. Sinha emphasized the government's resolution to address these issues, outlining key measures aimed at achieving a safer and more transparent environment.

Bihar Floor Test Update: 'Modi should guarantee whether Nitish will reverse or not', says Tejashwi Yadav
Play Icon38:59
Bihar Floor Test Update: 'Modi should guarantee whether Nitish will reverse or not', says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Floor Test: Tejashwi Yadav Opposes New Government, Acknowledges Nitish Kumar's Historic 9 Oaths
Play Icon01:20
Bihar Floor Test: Tejashwi Yadav Opposes New Government, Acknowledges Nitish Kumar's Historic 9 Oaths
Bihar Floor Test: Motion to Remove Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Play Icon01:42
Bihar Floor Test: Motion to Remove Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary
PM Modi, Sri Lankan President, and Mauritius PM Launch Digital Payments Connectivity
Play Icon00:52
PM Modi, Sri Lankan President, and Mauritius PM Launch Digital Payments Connectivity
PM Modi to Inaugurate Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple on February 14
Play Icon00:31
PM Modi to Inaugurate Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple on February 14

