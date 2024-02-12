trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720565
Bihar Floor Test: Motion to Remove Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
In a key development, a no-confidence motion was passed in the Bihar State Assembly on Monday, aiming to remove Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary. Initiated by BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav, the motion comes after Choudhary declined to step down following his party's loss of power when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejoined the BJP-led coalition two weeks ago.

