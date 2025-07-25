videoDetails

Bihar man arrested for posing as Hindu priest under fake identity

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 03:24 PM IST

A shocking case has come to light from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where the son of a Maulvi was playing the role of a priest in a temple by becoming Krishna. His real name is Qasim and he is a resident of Bihar. After the protest by Hindu organizations, the layers of this whole case came to light. This whole case is related to a temple in Dadri, where Qasim introduced himself as a Hindu priest by telling his name as Krishna. He not only used to perform worship by chanting mantras in the temple, but also pretended to tell the future by reading the palms of women.