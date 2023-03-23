NewsVideos
Bihar: State to get a 'special status?' Here's what CM Nitish Kumar has demanded...

Mar 23, 2023
Extolling the pace of development that Bihar has shown in the recent years, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on March 22 in Patna demanded for a ‘special status’ for the state. Recalling the rallies that was held for the said demand, the CM said that the status will further aid Bihar to move forward. “Bihar has poverty but the status of development in Bihar has been progressing every year. Bihar must get Special Status, we are demanding this from Centre,” the CM said. Dubbing it as a good way to create schemes based on the need, the CM also eulogized the Caste Based Census that the state government is pushing in Bihar.

