Bihar: Stone pelting on procession in Sasaram

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

Miscreants pelted stones at the procession in Sasaram, Bihar. Section 144 has also been imposed to maintain peace in the area. In Sasaram, miscreants have set fire to 2 houses. So there the police opened fire to stop the violence.