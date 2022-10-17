NewsVideos

Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav flags off fogging machines in Patna

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on October 16 flagged off fogging machines in Patna. This was in wake of the rising Dengue cases in the state.

All Videos

20th CPC National Congress: Galwan Valley clash clip shown at key China meet opening
4:16
20th CPC National Congress: Galwan Valley clash clip shown at key China meet opening
WATCH: What are the protestors demanding in Paris?
WATCH: What are the protestors demanding in Paris?
Diwali 2022: People throng Crawford market ahead of Diwali in Mumbai
Diwali 2022: People throng Crawford market ahead of Diwali in Mumbai
J&K: Protests erupted in Srinagar over killing of Puran Krishan
J&K: Protests erupted in Srinagar over killing of Puran Krishan
Do you eat together with your family? Watch this...
Do you eat together with your family? Watch this...

Trending Videos

4:16
20th CPC National Congress: Galwan Valley clash clip shown at key China meet opening
WATCH: What are the protestors demanding in Paris?
Diwali 2022: People throng Crawford market ahead of Diwali in Mumbai
J&K: Protests erupted in Srinagar over killing of Puran Krishan
Do you eat together with your family? Watch this...