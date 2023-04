videoDetails

Bihar violence: Two people arrest on charges of bomb blast in Sararam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

The ruckus that has been going on for the last three days in Bihar's Sasaram Violence and Nalanda Violence has not calmed down yet. There has been a big disclosure on the Sasaram bomb blast case. 6 people were injured while making bombs here.