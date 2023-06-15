NewsVideos
Biparjoy seems to be taking fierce form, Watch EXCLUSIVE report from Ground Zero

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy is seen taking a fierce form in Gujarat and Mumbai. Keeping security in mind, so far about 74 thousand people have been shifted to safer places. In this exclusive report of Zee News, see the security arrangements from ground zero.

